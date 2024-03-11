Expand / Collapse search

Jamie Lee Curtis loves In-N-Out Burger just as much as you do

By
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 11

Elton John's Oscars watch party

David Furnish, Elton John's husband, actor Eric McCormack, and musical artist Smokey Robinson discuss the importance of Elton John's annual AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party

LOS ANGELES - Celebrities - they're just like us. 

Jamie Lee Curtis was the latest Hollywood celeb to show her love for the beloved California cult favorite - In-N-Out Burger - on Sunday after the Oscars. 

Curtis shared a carousel of photos on Instagram to her nearly 6 million followers, beginning with a smiling selfie, followed by a picture of the In-N-Out employee who apparently took her order. 

"FLY IN [check mark emoji] GET FLUFFED AND FOLDED [check mark emoji] PRESENT AT OSCARS [check mark emoji] GO TO @inandout_burger [check mark emoji] FLY AWAY [check mark emoji]," the caption read.

Curtis even shared a picture of her meal - a cheeseburger with a side of french fries and a soda.

Curtis was in town to present the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, which ultimately went to Da'Vine Joy Randolph for her role in "The Holdovers." 

SUGGESTED:

Curtis won that same award last year for her performance in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." 

It isn't a surprise that our favorite actors love those double-doubles just as much as we do. 

In January, fellow actor Paul Giamatti was spotted at an In-N-Out in Los Angeles' Westwood neighborhood after the Golden Globes. He won the award for Best Actor for his performance in "The Holdovers." 