In-N-Out Burger among America’s best 10 places to work, rankings reveal

Beloved California-based burger chain In-N-Out apparently isn't just a good place to grab your go-to Double Double and animal-style fries, but it's also one of the best large companies to work at in America.

That's according to job review site Glassdoor, which ranked In-N-Out Burger No. 6 on its 2024 "Best Places to Work" list of large, U.S.-based companies.

Employees of the cult favorite burger chain cited the company's pay, benefits, flexibility, and the free meal every shift in positive reviews. Among negative reviews, a common echo was "poor management."

File photo of In-N-Out near UCLA on June 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

About 85% of In-N-Out employees would recommend the job to a friend, according to the reviews, and 92% approve of the company’s owner Lynsi Snyder.

It's a step up from its position on last year's list, where In-N-Out ranked No. 10.

Workers take orders at In-N-Out Burgers new location on Del Obispo St. in San Juan Capistrano, CA on Thursday, December 7, 2023. (Photo by Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

Ranking first on the list is LA-based business and consulting firm Bain & Company, followed by Nvidia, ServiceNow, MathWorks and Procore Technologies to round out the top five.

To get these results, Glassdoor based its rankings on anonymous U.S. employee feedback reviews from Oct. 2022 to Oct. 2023, then judged the "quantity, quality, and consistency" of those reviews using its "properity algorithm." You can read more about the team's methodology here.

You can check out the full list by tapping or clicking here.

