Standoff underway in East LA after shots fired incident

By Alexa Mae Asperin
East Los Angeles
Deputies and a SWAT team have been sent to the 1200 block of Brannick Avenue in East Los Angeles on a report of shots fired inside a house, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

LOS ANGELES - A standoff is underway in East Los Angeles Wednesday after sheriff's deputies responded to a home in a neighborhood where shots had reportedly been fired.

It's happening at a home in the 1200 block of S. Brannick Avenue.

The two nearby homes have been evacuated and the Olympic off-ramp nearby is blocked as the incident unfolds.

It's unclear at this time if anyone is injured.

This is a developing story.