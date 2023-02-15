Standoff underway in East LA after shots fired incident

A standoff is underway in East Los Angeles Wednesday after sheriff's deputies responded to a home in a neighborhood where shots had reportedly been fired.

It's happening at a home in the 1200 block of S. Brannick Avenue.

The two nearby homes have been evacuated and the Olympic off-ramp nearby is blocked as the incident unfolds.

SUGGESTED:

It's unclear at this time if anyone is injured.

This is a developing story.