Standoff underway in East LA after shots fired incident
LOS ANGELES - A standoff is underway in East Los Angeles Wednesday after sheriff's deputies responded to a home in a neighborhood where shots had reportedly been fired.
It's happening at a home in the 1200 block of S. Brannick Avenue.
The two nearby homes have been evacuated and the Olympic off-ramp nearby is blocked as the incident unfolds.
It's unclear at this time if anyone is injured.
This is a developing story.