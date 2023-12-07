Man shot dead inside East LA barbershop

A homicide investigation was underway after a man was shot inside a barbershop in East Los Angeles Wednesday evening.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called to the 1200 block of Atlantic Avenue after receiving a report of a shooting just after 5:40 p.m.

Arriving deputies discovered a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his upper torso. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation reveals the victim was inside a barbershop when the suspect walked in and opened fire. The suspect and another individual were last seen running southbound on Atlantic Avenue.

No further information was immediately released by authorities.

Those with information are asked to contact the LASD homicide bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online at LA Crime Stoppers.