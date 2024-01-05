4.2-magnitude earthquake rocks Los Angeles area; epicenter near Rancho Cucamonga

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake was reported Friday morning near Los Angeles.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says the quake was reported at 10:55 a.m. with the epicenter near Lytle Creek, a census-designated place in the San Gabriel Mountains near Rancho Cucamonga. The quake was initially reported as a 4.6-magnitude before it was downgraded to a 4.4, and then again to 4.1-magnitude. Shortly before 11:20 a.m., it was upgraded to a 4.2-magnitude.

It was recorded at a depth of about five and a half miles.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said the location of Friday's quake is "near Lytle Creek in Cajon Pass, where the San Andreas and San Jacinto faults come together. In 1970, there was a M5.2 with a M4.0 foreshock in close to the same location."

According to USGS's "Did You Feel It?" map, the quake was felt by residents as far south as San Diego, more than 120 miles away from the epicenter.

USGS provides information about earthquakes by state and preparedness information, including helpful information for those in California.