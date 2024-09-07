Preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake shakes Ontario

article

A preliminary 3.5-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California Saturday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck just after 10 a.m. Saturday, and the epicenter was about three miles southeast of Ontario.

The small earthquake registered at a depth of about 6 kilometers.

The initial quake was followed up about 30 minutes later with a preliminary 3.9-magnitude quake, near the same area, and a less powerful 2.6 quake just before noon.

Early reports say the shaking could be felt as far south as Corona and as far north as Fontana.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or structural damage.