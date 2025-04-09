Jury gets case of wife charged with celeb hairstylist husband's murder in Woodland Hills

Jurors on Wednesday were handed the case against Monica Sementilli, who is charged with murder and conspiracy in connection with the 2017 stabbing death of her husband, a prominent hairdresser, at their Woodland Hills home.

What we know:

Monica Sementilli, 53, is on trial for murder and conspiracy in the death of her husband, Fabio Sementilli, who was stabbed to death in their backyard in 2017. The case involves allegations of murder for financial gain and lying in wait, with closing arguments recently concluded.

Sementelli faces charges of murder and conspiracy related to her husband's death. The murder charge includes special circumstances of murder for financial gain and lying in wait.

Robert Baker, a co-defendant, pleaded no contest to first-degree murder and conspiracy, receiving a life sentence without parole.

Christopher Austin, another defendant, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and faces 16 years to life in prison.

The backstory:

Fabio Sementilli was killed shortly before his 20th wedding anniversary.

Monica Sementilli allegedly conspired with her lover, Baker, and Austin to murder her husband for financial gain.

Baker testified that Monica was not involved in the murder plan, while Austin claimed Baker told him Monica wanted her husband dead, though he never spoke to her directly about it.

What they're saying:

Defense attorney Leonard Levine argued that Monica Sementilli is guilty of poor choices but not murder, emphasizing her affair with Baker.

Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman contended that Monica and her lover orchestrated the murder for financial gain.

Prosecutors presented jailhouse conversations and letters as evidence of Monica's involvement in the crime.

What's next:

The jury will deliberate on the charges against Monica Sementilli, considering the evidence and arguments presented during the trial.

If convicted, she could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.