LA earthquake interrupts ESPN radio show

The hosts and producer of ESPN's radio show "Travis and Sliwa Show" were startled when their broadcast was interrupted by an earthquake that struck the greater Los Angeles area on Monday afternoon.

The hosts were having a debate about stadium food when suddenly, Allen Sliwa was heard asking, "Is that an earthquake?" while Travis Rodgers confirmed "That is an earthquake," as studio cameras started shaking.

Meanwhile, the show’s producer, Emily Hybl, looked frazzled and dropped for cover.

Rodgers then encouraged the team to stay calm and pause in case there were any aftershocks.

The co-hosts then checked on Hybl as she remained out of frame.

"Is that your first one, Em?"

She then reappeared and said "yes," adding that she experienced an earthquake in Virginia as well.

The United States Geological Survey confirmed a 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck with a depth of about 7.5 miles. It was initially reported to be a 4.7 before it was downgraded by officials.