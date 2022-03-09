E-bikes as alternative to cars gain traction amid rising gas prices

As gas prices continue to rise across California and the nation, some are looking into alternative modes of transportation to help alleviate the pain at the pump.

At Fresh Electric Bikes, an e-bike shop in Huntington Beach, there has been a surge in sales of electric bikes during the pandemic and especially now as gas prices continue to rise.

For those who are unsure, it may be the cost - it's a bit more than a traditional bike.

They start at $1,500 going up to about the $2,800 range, depending on what you're looking for.

You don't even have to pedal on the way to work, maybe do a pedal-assist on the way back and get a workout in.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

One good option - they rent bikes also here at Fresh Electric.

To charge, they give you a charger - pull it out and plug it in like a cell phone.

At last check, the average price for a gallon of gas in California is the nation’s highest at $5.44, according to AAA — a number that is likely to increase after President Joe Biden banned Russian oil imports on Tuesday in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Governor Gavin Newsom proposed sending money back to taxpayers to offset record-high gas prices but rejected calls to increase oil drilling, saying he wants to free the state "once and for all from the grasp of petro-dictators."

Newsom’s proposal, announced during his annual State of the State address, would likely come in the form of a tax rebate. But the governor gave no specifics, saying he will work with legislative leaders "to put money back in the pockets of Californians to address rising gas prices."

Prices for electric bikes can range from around $2,400 all the way up to $6,000 and beyond depending on your needs and capabilities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.