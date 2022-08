Authorities are investigating after a store in downtown Los Angeles was damaged during an apparent firebombing.

The fire broke out at the store located at 216 E. 6th Street just after 12:30 p.m.

Firefighters contained the fire quickly and no one was injured.

Two suspects are being sought in connection with this possible arson incident. They were last seen getting into a black BMW.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.