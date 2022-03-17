Driver being investigated for possible DUI after hitting parked LAPD motorcycle in Granada Hills

article

A driver is being questioned for possible DUI after they allegedly hit a parked Los Angeles Police Department motorcycle.

According to LAPD, an officer was in the middle of citing a different driver in Granada Hills when someone hit the officer's parked motorcycle. The officer was not hit by the car when the crash happened.

The driver accused of hitting the motorcycle was pulled over and detained shortly after the crash.

