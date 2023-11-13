Driver arrested for allegedly hitting, killing motorcyclist in North Hills

A man was in custody Monday for allegedly driving a car that killed a motorcyclist in the North Hills area, police said.

The crash occurred in the 8600 block of Woodley Avenue about 6:40 p.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to police, the motorcyclist, riding a 2008 Harley-Davidson, was exiting a private driveway when he was struck by a white 1992 BMW that was speeding.

"The collision caused the motorcyclist to continue in a southwest direction colliding with a parked vehicle," according to a police statement. "The BMW continued in a southeast direction and also collided with a parked vehicle."

The driver of the BMW fled the scene on foot, leaving a passenger inside the car, police said. Paramedics pronounced the motorcyclist, a man in his late 50s, dead at the scene. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

Sandro Edgardo Mendieta, 30, who lives in the San Fernando Valley, was arrested on Friday, booked on suspicion of murder, and held on $2 million bail, according to the LAPD and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"Valley Traffic Detectives worked tirelessly to identify the suspect, and learned he was attempting to flee the country to avoid arrest," an LAPD statement said. "Detectives along with the assistance of the LAPD Fugitive Warrant Section, conducted several follow-ups in an attempt to locate Mendieta. Mendieta was located near the Mexican border."