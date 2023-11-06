Mom gets run over in hit-and-run crash in front of son in Whittier

Lisa Ortiz's life changed in an instant on the afternoon of October 30, when she became the victim of a hit-and-run crash in Whittier.

Caught on camera, the shocking crash unfolded on Whittier Boulevard near Tip Top Barber Shop in Whittier, leaving Lisa and her 10-year-old son Colin traumatized.

"This person just left me to die in the street and I could have been run over by so many oncoming cars," Ortiz said.

The incident took place just after 3 p.m., turning a routine visit to the barbershop into a life-altering moment for the family.

Ten-year-old Colin remembers, "The person was on their phone and was way too close to the side and when she got out she tried to press her body against the car but the person was still too close so she got hit."

Barbers Javier Torres and Mario Muñoz were inside working when they heard the crash.

"I heard a crash, like two cars hitting each other, but it was a person that got hit, even worse," Torres said.

On Tuesday, Lisa is set to undergo hip surgery, and her family is hopeful but realistic about the challenging journey ahead.

"I know it's going to be a very long road to recovery. She's a two-time cancer survivor, a mother of four... she was about to start a new job, and because of someone's thoughtlessness, her whole life's changed," said her aunt Mary Ann Grant.

If you recognize the hit-and-run driver or know anything about this case, contact the Whittier Police Department.