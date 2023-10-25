Arrest made in grisly hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist in South LA

Editor's note: Some details of this story are graphic in nature in may be disturbing to some readers.

LOS ANGELES - Authorities on Wednesday announced the arrest of the alleged hit-and-run driver involved in a gruesome crash that claimed the life of a bicyclist in South Los Angeles.

The suspect, identified as 66-year-old Felipe Avalos, was arrested in Compton and booked on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. His bail was set at $50,000.

Officers were called to the intersection of South Broadway and West 117th Street in South LA's Broadway-Manchester neighborhood at about 9:15 a.m. Tuesday following a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Arriving officers arrived to find a grisly scene encompassing scattered body parts, a trail of blood, skin, and articles of clothing.

LAPD investigators confirmed the victim was dragged for nearly a mile by the suspect's vehicle - described as a white Chevy Astro van - and may have been intentionally hit, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead by officials at the scene. The LAPD believes he likely lived at a nearby homeless encampment and his name has not been released.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call detectives at the LAPD South Traffic Division at 323-421-2500, or the 24-hour tip line 877- LAPD-247. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.

City News Service contributed to this report.



