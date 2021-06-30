Dozens of stolen catalytic converters recovered by Torrance police

article

Torrance Police have recovered dozens of stolen catalytic converters.

On Wednesday morning, the Torrance Police Department conducted a search warrant operation in Los Angeles stemming from the recent arrests of 20 suspects involved in catalytic converter thefts.

SUGGESTED: Man crushed to death by car while apparently trying to steal catalytic converter, Anaheim police say

Officers from the Special Investigations Division and the Detectives Division were able to identify a location in Los Angeles where suspects were taking the stolen catalytic converters. The detectives obtained a search warrant for the location related to these thefts, and ultimately, detectives recovered 87 catalytic converters from the location, and one suspect was arrested.

The operation comes off the heels of the department's directed-enforcement operations to combat the increase in catalytic converter thefts in Torrance.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

"This is a great example of our department applying our proactive-policing philosophy in conjunction with our great community support to identify and arrests criminals at multiple levels," Torrance Police wrote in a press release.

Advertisement

The Torrance Police Department continues to encourage the community to be vigilant of any criminal activity.