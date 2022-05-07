Dozens march for abortion rights in West Hollywood

Around 100 people rallied at a West Hollywood park Saturday afternoon and marched in protest of a possible U.S. Supreme Court ruling that would overturn federal abortion protections enshrined in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

The mostly female demonstrators carried signs with such slogans as "We Won't Go Back," "My body My Choice," "Abortion on Demand Without Apology" and "If It Isn't Your Body It's Not Your Decision."

The group Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights organized the protest which started around noon at San Vicente and Santa Monica boulevards, went to La Cienega Boulevard, Melrose Avenue, Robertson Boulevard and back to San Vicente, said Sgt. E. Jalvez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's West Hollywood Station.

Deputies provided traffic control to keep protesters safe, he said.

Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights plans a national week of action starting Mother's Day, building to a nationwide protest on May 14. "We refuse to let the U.S. Supreme Court take away abortion rights," the group promises on its Twitter page.

"The leaked draft memo that states the Supreme Court has struck down #RoeVWade is an ATROCITY but It is not yet law & doesn't have to be, but what they plan to do & will do if WE don't stop them," the group noted on Twitter.