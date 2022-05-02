Leaked document hints Supreme Court may overturn Roe v. Wade, Politico reports

The Supreme Court is apparently on the verge of overturning Roe v. Wade, according to a bombshell report from Politico Monday night.

The landmark decision has protected a woman's right to get an abortion – by choice – in the United States for nearly 50 years. On Monday, Politico published a report saying it had obtained a copy of a draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito.

The report says the decision to possibly overturn Roe v. Wade was included in the initial draft majority opinion.

In the document obtained by Politico, Alito wrote "Roe was egregiously wrong from the start." Alito adds in the document that the 1992 decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey should also be overturned.

"We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled," Alito wrote in the document obtained by Politico. "It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.

Alito was a nominee of former President George W. Bush.

Months before Politico's bombshell report, California had unveiled plans to be an abortion "sanctuary" if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn Roe v. Wade. The amenities would possibly involve paying for travel, lodging and procedures for people from other states.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: California unveils plans to be abortion sanctuary if Roe v. Wade overturned

This also comes weeks after Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law that would make abortions cheaper for people on private insurance plans.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: California governor signs law that makes abortions cheaper

FOX News' Supreme Court Correspondent has not received confirmation on Politico's report as of Monday night.

It is worth noting in the wake of Politico's report that these drafts circulate and the language can change. The votes could also change following the leak of Alito's draft majority opinion.

Advertisement

FOX News has reached the White House for comment. FOX News have not received confirmation on if the draft majority opinion or the votes are or are not expected to change.