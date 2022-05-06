Downtown LA flower market flooded with customers ahead of Mother's Day

The popular downtown LA flower market was buzzing with customers two days ahead of Mother's Day. People were getting their hands on big and beautiful bouquets for their moms, grandmas, aunts and sisters.

To Evelyn Valencia talking about her mom triggered emotion. Her mother Maria has been fighting cancer for about five years. She’s still fighting the good fight; to that Evelyn says, "I thank God for that blessing because A lot of people out there don’t have their moms ya know…"

One after another we saw people going into the flower market with no flowers and coming out with lots of flowers. Among them was a 10-year-old boy named Leo Ruiz. He says his mom is special because "she's nice and pretty."

We also met Elena Cordova buying flowers for her mom Elvira Mendoza. She describes her mom as "...a good mother and a great grandmother!"

We also met 35-year-old Jake Medina. When he was 21 he was shot during a drive-by in South LA. He credits his mom when getting him through things.

"I got shot in 2008 in front of my house. Guys came by and shot me and my friend and I ended up paralyzed, Medina said. If it wasn't for his mom he says, "I wouldn’t have a good support system around me."

Another Mother’s Day shopper we met was Whisper Jones. "My mom, she’s disabled, but I’m trying my best to make sure that she has a good Mother’s Day. I got her all these flowers," he said.

Advertisement

That takes us back to Evelyn Valencia. Who says, "cherish her love, her tell her you love her every day and just love her!" And, as she stood there her mom said, "I love you my daughter."