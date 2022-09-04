Expand / Collapse search
Domestic violence suspect shot and killed in altercation with San Bernardino County deputies

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Needles
FOX 11

NEEDLES, Calif. - A domestic violence suspect was shot and killed during a dispute with sheriff's deputies in Needles, near the Arizona border, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. 

Deputies say they pulled over a vehicle on L Street in Needles Satuday afternoon, shortly after 3 p.m. Two people were in the car. According to officials, the passenger in the car was discovered to be protected under a court-ordered domestic violence restraining order against the driver, 27-year-old Nikolas McPheter of Canyon Lake.

Deputies attempted to detain McPheter, but SBCSD deputies say McPheter resisted, resulting in a struggle. During the struggle, officials say McPheter was able to gain control of a deputy's gun. McPheter was "struck by gunfire" during a "lethal force encounter" according to the department, but officials offered no other information about how McPheter was shot.

McPheter was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The Sheriff's Homicide division is still investigating the shooting. No other information was immediately available. 