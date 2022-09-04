Expand / Collapse search
Man shot to death on Pacoima sidewalk; police searching for suspect

By CNS Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
City News Service

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles police asked for the public's help to identify the person who fatally shot a 39-year-old man on a Pacoima sidewalk Sunday.

Daniel Garcia of Pacoima was shot to death around 1 a.m. on a sidewalk in the 10300 block of Rincon Avenue.

Responding officers found Garcia down on the sidewalk and began CPR efforts, according to the LAPD. When paramedics arrived, they pronounced him dead at the scene.

A motive for the shooting was unknown and no suspect description was available.

Anyone with information about this homicide was asked to LAPD's Operations Valley Bureau Homicide unit at 818-374-9550. Tipsters can also call the LAPD's 24/7 tipline at 877-527-3247 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.