Dog abandoned near dumpster in Lancaster dies

Detectives need your help identifying a truck in connection with the abandonment of a dog who later died in Lancaster.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the possibly light-colored Ford F-150 with a camper shell may be connected to a dog found near a dumpster at a local business.

Photo courtesy Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Photo courtesy Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

The dog showed signs of severe neglect and later died, authorities said.

Anyone with information on the driver or the truck is asked to call Sergeant Bowser at 661-948-8466.

