Dodgers to visit Trump in the White House

In keeping with a long-standing tradition, the Los Angeles Dodgers will visit President Trump in the White House next month.

What we know:

The president invited the 2024 World Series champions to the White House when they play in Washington D.C. on April 7.

According to the Dodgers, some members will also visit Capitol Hill on April 8.

The Dodgers released a statement saying they look forward to the visit and celebrating their title.

World Series win

The Dodgers claimed their eighth World Series title in October 2024 by defeating the Yankees in Game 5 at Yankee Stadium.

Opening Day

The Dodgers will play their regular season home opener on Thursday, March 27 against the Detroit Tigers.