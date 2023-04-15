Dodgers fan trips, gets tackled on field

A fan was tackled in center field at Dodger Stadium Saturday night, during the Los Angeles Dodgers' game against the Chicago Cubs.

It all happened in the middle of the sixth inning. Video taken by a fan in the stands showed the field rusher wearing what appeared to be a blue Dodger windbreaker and black pants.

The man was seen running from right field to center field, being chased by security, before he slipped and fell, and was tackled by two security guards. Another two security guards helped hold the man down while he was restrained.

It's unclear what led to the man leading on the field. Saturday's antics come just over two weeks since another man stormed the field, during the Dodgers' season opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks, to propose to his girlfriend. She said yes, but he got a one-year ban from Dodger Stadium, according to reports from TMZ.

Saturday was Major League Baseball's celebration of the 76th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking baseball's color barrier on April 15, 1947. The Dodgers walked off the field with the win thanks to David Peralta's two-RBI double with two outs in the ninth. The Dodgers won 2-1.