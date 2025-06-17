Nezza says she doesn't regret National Anthem in Spanish at Dodger Stadium

The Brief Singer Nezza performed the National Anthem before the Dodger game on Saturday, June 14. Nezza said she told the team her plan was to sing the anthem in Spanish and English, before a Dodger employee told her not to sing in Spanish. She did it anyway, saying it was the right thing to do in the wake of ICE raids and anti-immigration protests throughout LA.



Singer Nezza says she has no regrets over her now-viral performance of the National Anthem in Spanish before Saturday's Dodger game, after she accused the team of telling her not to do it.

What we know:

Nezza performed the Star-Spangled Banner ahead of the Dodgers' game against the San Francisco Giants. She told FOX 11 that leading up to the game, she'd shared multiple emails with the Dodgers, detailing her plan to sing the anthem in both Spanish and English. She said no one told her she couldn't.

But that changed shortly before the performance. In a video posted to TikTok, someone she said was a Dodgers employee told her "We are going to do the song in English. I don't know if that was relayed to you."

She chose to sing in Spanish anyway, with her eyes closed.

Nezza said that she didn't notice she'd gotten a standing ovation until she opened her eyes and took out her earpiece.

"I could only hear my voice and my organ player," Nezza said. "And it wasn't until I took the ear out that I heard the roars, and it took me aback, because I went in there fully expecting to be booed."

Nezza left right after the performance, immediately after her manager reportedly got a heated call from a Dodgers executive, saying "What was that?"

The backstory:

Nezza said she thought the performance in Spanish was the right thing to do.

"To hear the roar, I was like, ‘Okay, I did it. I did something right.’"

In another TikTok video posted after the performance, Nezza, the daughter of immigrants, said she felt she needed to do it "para mi gente," for her people.

The game was on the same day as millions of people took to the streets in LA and across the country, protesting President Donald Trump and large-scale ICE raids and deportations of immigrants.

She said that even though her parents are U.S. citizens, "I just can't imagine them being ripped away from me."

The Dodgers organization, with its heavily Latino fan base, has been noticeably silent about the raids and protests going on in LA. Dodger Enrique Hernández did share his thoughts on Instagram, however, saying he is "saddened and infuriated by what’s happening in our country and our city."

"I cannot stand to see our community being violated, profiled, abused and ripped apart," Hernandez wrote. "ALL people deserve to be treated with respect, dignity and human rights."

Nezza ended her post-performance TikTok by saying "safe to say I'm never allowed in that stadium ever again."

Speaking to FOX 11, she said she would do it again "a million times."

The other side:

A Dodger employee told FOX 11 that the team "would be happy to have her back."

"There were no consequences or hard feelings from the Dodgers regarding her performance," the spokesperson said.