Video showing ICE takedown of US Citizen in Pico Rivera parking lot sparks community outrage

The Brief Videos posted to social media showed an immigration raid on a Walmart parking lot in Pico Rivera. 20-year-old Adrian Andrew Martinez, a US citizen, was detained after trying to intervene. The incident sparked outrage in the community.



A confrontation between federal immigration agents and community members at a Walmart parking lot in Pico Rivera Tuesday afternoon has sparked outrage, after social media videos showed agents with AR-15 rifles taking down a local resident. The city has since released a statement distancing itself from federal immigration enforcement, while protests continue to grow in response.

20-year-old detained after trying to intervene

What we know:

Videos posted online captured the moment when two border patrol trucks arrived at the Walmart parking lot, prompting at least two men to flee on foot.

One of the people seen in the video was 20-year-old Adrian Andrew Martinez, who reportedly drove his car toward the ICE vehicles and attempted to intervene. His mother, Mayra Villarreal, told FOX 11 that he was trying to help a maintenance worker who was being approached by agents.

In the video, you see Martinez roll a trash bin in front of the border patrol truck. There’s a brief exchange, then agents rush in and take him down.

"They’re saying that he attacked them so they want to press charges," said Villarreal.

‘It’s like a war zone in our own communities'

What they're saying:

Witnesses expressed shock and fear over the show of force, with one person saying, "It’s like we are in a war zone in our own communities, bringing out rifles."

Martinez’s mother added, "I have no idea where he’s at. I don’t know if he’s okay. I’m really worried right now."

Retired Los Angeles Police Department detective Moses Castillo explained that interference with federal agents carries heavy consequences.

"When you interfere with law enforcement in California, you probably get arrested for a misdemeanor and maybe not facing criminal charges. But with the federal agents, you’re looking at some serious federal time, anywhere between one year in federal prison up to eight years."

City Response:

In a press release issued Tuesday, the city of Pico Rivera confirmed ICE agents were operating locally but stated it does not support or cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.

"We are increasingly concerned about the nature and tone of these recent actions," the statement read. "Reports of heightened enforcement tactics, warrantless stops, and operations that appear to target specific communities raise serious concerns about proportionality, fairness, and due process."

Community reaction:

The incident sparked several hours of protest, with community members marching from Pico Rivera City Hall to the intersection of Rosemead and Washington boulevards. While the demonstrations remained largely peaceful, many expressed deep frustration and fear about the ongoing raids.

The other side:

FOX 11 has reached out to ICE for comment.

The Source: Information from Pico Rivera city officials, witnesses and an interview with Mayra Villarreal.



