Nezza sings National Anthem in Spanish at Dodgers game amid ongoing protests against immigration raids

A singer used her platform to take a stand amid ongoing immigration raids and protests against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) before the Los Angeles Dodgers took on the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

Nezza: ‘I stand with you’

What we know:

Nezza, a singer and social media star, left it all out on the field at Dodger Stadium when she opted to sing the National Anthem in Spanish ahead of a Dodgers game over the weekend. She later shared her experience on Instagram, writing it was "easily one of the scariest days of my life."

She also posted video ahead of her heartfelt performance in which the Dodgers staff asked her to sing in English.

"I stand with you," she wrote on Instagram. "I sang "El Pendon Estrellado" the OFFICIAL Spanish star spangled banner (commissioned by President Roosevelt) at the Dodgers game after being told I couldn’t. And I’m so proud that I did. Stay safe. Stay strong. I love you."

Nezza, whose full name is Vanessa Henandez, received plenty of praise from her followers.

"A true icon," one follower wrote.

"This is what music was meant for," another added.

The Dodgers will not face any repercussions for Nezza's performance and team officials told the LA Times that Nezza would be welcomed back in the future.

What's next:

It’s an exciting time for Dodgers fans as Shohei Ohtani is expected to take the mound Monday.

