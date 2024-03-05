Man shot with arrow near Dodger Stadium

article

A man was shot with an arrow while walking on Sunset Blvd. near Dodger Stadium Tuesday morning, authorities said.

After the attack, the victim allegedly broke off part of the bow and arrow, then walked to a nearby Rocket gas station just east of where he was shot.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the gas station after receiving a 911 call reporting the shooting.

Responding officers saw that there was blood splattered all over the entrance of the gas station.

The Los Angeles Fire Department transported the victim to the hospital before LAPD arrived. According to the report, the victim was not cooperative.

The victim is described as a male in his 40s, according to authorities. Police said he was shot in the shoulder with the arrow. The victim's current medical condition is unknown.

Officers did not provide any information on the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing news story. Stay with FOX 11 for the latest.