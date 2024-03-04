Tesla Cybertruck crashes into iconic Beverly Hills Hotel sign

A Tesla Cybertruck was involved in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night in Los Angeles, which left the vehicle lodged on a curb underneath the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel sign.

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, officers responded to the 9600 block of Sunset Blvd. around 11:46 p.m. Sunday following a report of a two-vehicle collision.

Video posted on social media, which was going viral Monday morning, showed the nearly 7,000-pound vehicle had hopped the curb at the corner of Sunset Blvd. and N. Beverly Drive, coming to a halt with its two front wheels over a low concrete landscaping wall in front of the sign.

There was no immediate word on any injuries or property damage.

Shortly after the incident, X user @jackdidthatt tweeted that the vehicle belonged to his friend and was driven by a hotel valet at the time of the crash, but later recanted the initial tweet blaming a valet, saying it was a joke:

"This is true, incident happened around 2 am and I drafted up this joke of a tweet with employees of the valet and hotel. Not thinking it would blow up, we thought it would be funny to say it was valet and not our friend who just crashed his new Cybertruck …. [Beverly Hills Hotel] is not at fault!" @jackdidthatt tweeted, subtweeting a screenshot of a message allegedly from the owner of the valet company.

The Beverly Hills Hotel Director of Communications, Brittany Williams, confirmed that no valet employees or hotel staff were involved in the incident.