Reindeer spotted running on LA freeway

The Brief Two reindeer were seen dashing down the 5 Freeway last weekend. Noel and Cookie got on the freeway after escaping from their transport trailer. They were uninjured and reunited with their owner.



Los Angeles has had its fair share of pursuits and unusual events occurring on our busy freeways… but have you ever seen a reindeer pursuit?

What we know:

Two reindeer were spotted running on the 5 Freeway near San Fernando on December 13.

Video posted to Storyful shows crews attempting to corral the reindeer.

According to LA Animal Services, ‘Noel’ and ‘Cookie’ escaped from their transport trailer and ran onto the freeway.

Steven Bracamontes, who captured video of the reindeer, said he was heading to work when he spotted the vehicles weaving through traffic.

"Then I saw a reindeer, not a regular reindeer," said Bracamontes.

Animal Services, along with Caltrans, and a good Samaritan successfully corralled the animals.

‘Noel’ and ‘Cookie’ were taken to West Valley Animal Center for evaluation. Luckily, they were uninjured and happily reunited with their owner.

It's unclear how the reindeer escaped from the trailer.