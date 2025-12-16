'Operation Blue Santa' by El Monte Police Department helps families in need

The Brief Families in El Monte are getting help from a special ‘Blue Santa’. Operation Blue Santa is in partnership with the El Monte Police Department. Families in need receive more than just toys and goodies, but also food, grocery gift cards, and grants.



Operation Blue Santa is returning to the city of El Monte this week.

One of its own, Detective Adam Girgle, is trading in his uniform for a blue Santa suit to surprise dozens of families in need with toys and necessities.

Detective Girgle is putting on the blue suit for the second year.

What they're saying:

"We go to radio calls and we see what kind of issues our citizens face. So it's kind of a no brainer, we raise some money and we give back to the community," said Girgle.

Each of the 35 families were hand selected because of their specific needs.

"We have a grandfather, 71-years-old, who took custody of his three grandbabies and said to me 'look, I'm starting over at 71. But I'm not about to let my grandbabies be raised in foster care," said Paula Rodriguez, Executive Director of the El Monte Police Officers Foundation.

Blue Santa's sleigh, actually a SWAT bearcat, is loaded with more than toys and goodies.

Families will also receive food, grocery gift cards and some will receive grants.

Blue Santa represents all his brothers and sisters in blue in their effort to give back.

"Especially with everything going on this year with immigration and benefits getting cut, we just want to let you know our department supports the community and we're giving back to the community that supports us," said Girgle.