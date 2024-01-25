Dodger Stadium gondola project halted: LA Councilmember demands study before advancing

Los Angeles City Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez has taken a stand against the proposed gondola connecting Dodgers Stadium to downtown LA's Union Station. In a recent motion, Hernandez has called for a suspension of any actions advancing the gondola project until the Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) completes a comprehensive Dodger Stadium Transportation Study.

The motion highlights the existing challenges faced by communities surrounding the stadium, including traffic congestion and increased pollution levels. Despite these issues persisting for years, Hernandez said that no comprehensive study has been conducted in the past three decades to analyze these problems and explore potential solutions.

According to Hernandez, the Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the gondola project falls short in demonstrating its efficacy as the most effective and efficient solution to mitigate stadium traffic. Moreover, the EIR fails to provide clear solutions for the environmental and socio-economic concerns raised by the affected communities.

"With this proposal, Metro is asking residents to absorb the impact of constructing a gondola that would fly just feet over their homes and fundamentally change their neighborhoods without first showing why this is the most effective and efficient way to mitigate stadium traffic," Hernandez said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Hernandez asserts that the impacted communities deserve an updated and comprehensive traffic analysis that fairly evaluates all available options to address traffic concerns related to accessing Dodger Stadium. The councilmember emphasizes the need for evidence-based solutions that consider the environmental, social, and economic aspects of the proposed project.