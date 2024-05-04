Expand / Collapse search

Suspect barricade prompts South LA block evacuation: authorities

Updated  May 4, 2024 10:42am PDT
South Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES - A suspect barricaded themselves inside a residence in South Los Angeles Saturday, prompting some area homes to be evacuated, authorities said.

The incident in the 400 block of West 107th Street was reported at about 7:15 a.m., and a sheriff's Crisis Negotiation Team was dispatched to the location, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Surrounding homes were evacuated for residents' safety, officials said.

No further information was immediately available.

The sheriff's South Los Angeles station urged anyone with information about the suspect to call them at 310-219-2750. Anonymous tips can be made to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477), or www.lacrimestoppers.org.

City News Service contributed to this report.