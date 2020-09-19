Metro to consider plans for Dodger Stadium to Union Station gondola project

article

How would you like to take a gondola ride from Union Station to Dodger Stadium? That can soon become a reality.

The entity working with the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority on a proposed gondola from Union Station to Dodger Stadium released possible renderings and routes for the project.

The Los Angeles Aerial Rapid Transit gondola was proposed by Aerial

Rapid Transit Technologies LLC, an entity created by McCourt Global, which said the public will be able to engage in the environmental review process for the project beginning Oct. 1.

The company's CEO is Frank H. McCourt, who owned the Los Angeles Dodgers and the stadium from 2004 to 2012.

"This is an important step in making this project a reality,'' LA ART stated. "We know L.A. fans are eager to get back in the stadium to cheer on the Dodgers and hope that by moving forward with the environmental review process now there will be an exciting new way to rethink getting there.''

Renderings of the route, gondola stations and infrastructure are available at www.laart.la.

The environmental review process will be overseen by Metro.

LA ART said the environmental review and approvals process is expected

to be completed by 2022, allowing construction to start as early as 2025

and become operational before the 2028 Summer Olympics.

The gondola system could move up to 5,500 people per hour in each

direction, meaning more than 10,000 fans could be transported to Dodger Stadium two hours before the start of a game or event, LA ART stated.

The aerial system would get fans from downtown to Dodger Stadium in about seven minutes.

"This gondola is about more than an easier trip to Dodger games. It will make our stadium more accessible to everyone, bring cleaner air to our communities and provide an economic boost for our local businesses,'' said Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is also the chairman of the Metro board of directors.

"With today's incredibly important step forward, we are even closer to bringing this project home and adding an iconic new attraction to one of the great entertainment and sports capitals of the world.''

In addition to Dodger Stadium and Union Station, LA ART said the gondola system would provide transit to El Pueblo, the Los Angeles State Historic Park, Mission Junction, Solano Canyon and Elysian Park.

Two proposed routes that were published by LA ART show the gondola

would go from Dodger Stadium through portions of the historic state park and

follow either Spring Street or Broadway to North Alameda Street before ending

at Union Station, and vice versa.

LA ART said aerial transit is a proven technology that provides scenic, efficient and clean transportation for millions of people in major cities, such as Portland, Mexico City, New York and London.

"We support the efforts of (Aerial Rapid Transit Technologies) to encourage transit, sustainability and air quality improvements for Los Angeles,'' the Dodgers stated.

Metro is planning to host a virtual scoping meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct 22 in addition to a virtual open house that will be available throughout the 45-day scoping period.

More information on the environmental review process for the project is available at www.metro.net/aerialrapidtransit.