LIST: 5 weekend getaway destinations near Los Angeles

Looking to escape the Los Angeles traffic, but don't want to travel far? These Southern California weekend getaways bring all the rest and relaxation without having to go the distance.

Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa

Watertable at Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort & Spa (Photo courtesy of Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach).

Dubbed Surf City, USA, Huntington Beach offers just that and more. Situated right across the street from the Orange County beach, the Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach is perfect for those looking for a seaside stay.

The Spanish-inspired resort offers a relaxing spa, bike rentals, wine tastings, sunset cruises, fire pits for s'mores and even mermaid classes.

The Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach's signature restaurant and gastropub, Watertable blends both rustic and refined, new and old, into their design and cuisine. Serving breakfast and dinner, the menu features innovative contemporary American fare paired with a distinguished selection of vintage world-class wines, artisanal cocktails and local craft brews.

Stables Inn Paso Robles

An homage to the great outdoors and Western culture, the Stables Inn is a 19-room boutique motel located just three blocks from Paso Robles' historic downtown park.

The rustic yet chic accommodations offer shared, outdoor fire pits and a variety of room styles. The hotel is also pet-friendly!

The Inn at Europa Village in Temecula

Set atop the hillside of Temecula, the newly renovated Inn boasts incredible views of wine country, close enough to enjoy a complimentary breakfast at Bolero Restaurante each morning, but far enough away to forget you’re anywhere but your own private Mediterranean retreat in Riverside County.

Enjoy rooms with a variety of calming comforts, including vineyard and mountain views.

Skyview Motel in Los Alamos

Skyview is a modern boutique hotel born from a historic 1950’s motel. The property both preserves the historic elements of the space while offering guests a modern luxury experience.

The motel offers 33 guest rooms, a full-service restaurant, a heated pool and a working vineyard. Perched on a hillside overlooking Santa Ynez wine country, the 5-acre outpost merges mid-century style with modern rustic chic.

The Ballard Inn in Los Olivos

Located in the heart of California’s Central Coast wine country, The Ballard Inn is touted as a landmark retreat, with design and decor that honors its storied Santa Ynez Valley heritage. Just a two-hour drive from Malibu, the boutique hotel is a wonderful stop for travelers looking to explore Santa Ynez Valley's award-winning vineyards and breathtaking mountain views.

