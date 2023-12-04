Dodgers gondola plan is one step closer to reality

The proposal to construct a gondola connecting Dodgers Stadium to downtown LA's Union Station has overcome a significant obstacle with the release of the final environmental impact report.

The report indicates that the aerial tram project would notably alleviate traffic congestion and reduce pollution in the surrounding neighborhoods.

The gondola project aims to establish a direct link between the iconic stadium and Union Station, offering an alternative mode of transportation. With the final environmental impact report now available, the path is clearer for the commencement of construction in 2026. The ambitious timeline is set to ensure the gondola is operational by the 2028 Olympics.

The anticipated benefits of the gondola project extend beyond easing traffic, as it aligns with broader environmental and transportation goals for the region. As the project advances, it marks a significant step toward enhancing accessibility and sustainability in the heart of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Aerial Rapid Transit gondola was proposed by Aerial Rapid Transit Technologies LLC, an entity created by McCourt Global. The company's CEO is Frank H. McCourt, who owned the Los Angeles Dodgers and the stadium from 2004 to 2012.

The gondola system could move up to 5,500 people per hour in each direction, meaning more than 10,000 fans could be transported to Dodger Stadium two hours before the start of a game or event, LA ART stated.

The aerial system would get fans from downtown to Dodger Stadium in about seven minutes.