A search was underway Monday for a diver reported missing near Catalina Island, authorities said.

"The dive vessel Cee Ray contacted Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach watchstanders using VHF Channel 16 at 2:10 a.m. (Monday) to report a missing diver," the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement.

"Watchstanders launched an Air Station San Francisco Forward Operating Base MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, Air Station San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew, Station Los Angeles-Long Beach 29-foot response boat crew, and the Coast Guard Cutter Narwhal," the statement said.