Caught on camera: Man fires gun into the sky in Lynwood

Deputies arrested a man in Lynwood over the weekend after he was seen on home surveillance footage seemingly randomly firing a gun into the air in the middle of a neighborhood.

It happened around 4:30 on May 11, near the intersection of San Jose and Norton avenues. A viewer shared the video with FOX 11. In the clip, a man is seen crossing the road, then appearing to point a gun straight into the air, before letting at least six shots loose.

The gunshots set off the alarm of a nearby car.

The camera captured the moment deputies got to the area. They took the man into custody.

It's not clear why the man was firing the weapon.