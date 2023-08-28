Disneyland makes big change to popular perk

Disneyland recently announced a big change to its early entry perk for hotel guests.

Currently, room keyholders can enter both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure theme parks early, but that won't be the case come new year.

Beginning January 20, 2024, early entry will be available for only one park each day and you'll have to pay extra for it too.

Hotel guests will have to buy a ticket for that day's designated early open park - or begin their park hopper ticket at the early entry park.

Here's what the website says about the updated policy:

"Starting January 20, 2024, the early entry benefit will be updated, and Guests with valid park admission and reservations who are checked in and staying at one of the Disneyland Resort hotels may take advantage of this 30-minute early entry into a designated theme park for every day of their hotel stay. Each day, either Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park will be open early. Please check the theme park calendar for the schedule."

So hotel guests will still get the extra 30 minutes, but only at whichever park has early entry scheduled for that day.

Disneyland began early entry in Aug. 2022.

The Anaheim theme park recently announced its upcoming schedule for the holiday season, revealing that "Holidays at the Disneyland Resort" returns Nov. 10 and will run through Jan. 7, 2023.

Visitors can expect the whole shebang - festive food and drinks, vibrant decor, all-new holiday entertainment - throughout Disneyland Park, Disneyland California Adventure, the Downtown Disney District, and Disneyland hotels.







