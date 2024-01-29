Disneyland's Pixar Place Hotel officially opens this week

Fans of Pixar Animation Studios - your new favorite place to stay at the Disneyland Resort is about to open.

Disney's Pixar Place Hotel will officially begin welcoming guests Tuesday, Jan. 30.

First revealed in 2022, the Pixar-themed hotel replaces Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel, and will pay homage to Pixar faves like "Toy Story" in guests' rooms and the grounds.

"Pixar Place Hotel will evoke the inspiration and humor that goes into every Pixar film, while celebrating the artistic process," Disney Parks Blog post shared. "Showcasing early sketches to finished design, the art and decor will highlight vibrant Pixar stories, revealing some never-before-seen artwork."

"The characters you’ll see are at the beginning of their journey, just as the guests who step into the lobby begin their own story at the Disneyland Resort!"

SUGGESTED:

The guest rooms are themed - everything from bedding to furniture - to incorporate beloved Pixar characters. The rooms also feature artwork created by Pixar's studio artists.

The hotel's Great Maple restaurant will open on the first floor in November. The American restaurant will serve "upscale comfort food" for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. A few weeks later, the Sketch Pad Cafe coffee shop will open in the lobby, along with the Small Bytes rooftop pool bar.

If you're hoping to take a dip and cool off from the heat, the rooftop Pixar Pool is open, complete with a "Finding Nemo"-themed splash pad and pool area, as well as a slide and Pixar-themed fire pits.

The hotel's gift shop, STOR-E, is open for those of you wanting to pick up some Pixar-themed merch, along with traditional Disneyland Resort items as well.

Guests staying at Pixar Place Hotel can enjoy all the perks of staying on-site at a Disneyland Resort hotel, including early park admission.

The opening comes as construction and upgrades continue at both Disneyland Resort and the Downtown Disney District.