'Disneyland MAGA Invasion' planned by local group at Anaheim theme park

The Brief A group called 805 Patriots is organizing a "MAGA Invasion" at Disneyland on February 28, 2026. The event, dubbed "Patriots in the Park," is not officially affiliated with Disneyland, similar to other unofficial events like Dapper Days. The group is encouraging supporters to wear MAGA shirts and hats; keep in mind the park reserves the right to deny admission to guests wearing attire deemed "inappropriate or distracting."



The supporters of President Donald Trump are planning to descend on Disneyland en masse for its "Disneyland MAGA Invasion" event.

What we know:

A political group called 805 Patriots posted on social media calling on followers to go to Disneyland on Feb. 28, 2026 wearing MAGA shirts and hats for its "Disneyland MAGA Invasion: Patriots in the Park."

According to a statement released Monday, Nov. 24 by the group, the event will be "peaceful and family-oriented" and is intended to celebrate "patriotism, community, and traditional American values while appreciating the traditional principles that inspired Walt Disney during the creation of the park."

The group said the event is "strictly recreational" and is "NOT a march, protest, demonstration, or political action."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Local group trying to organize 'MAGA' day at Disneyland

To clarify, this is not a Disneyland event.

The "MAGA Invasion" would be similar to other unaffiliated and unofficial events at Disneyland such as Nurses Night and Dapper Day.

According to park rules, flags and demonstrations are not allowed at Disneyland. Its rules also say that it reserves the right to deny admission to anyone wearing "inappropriate attire that distracts from the guest experience."

What they're saying:

"The 805 Patriots emphasize that their group intends to participate in the park in the same manner as any other unaffiliated guests or gatherings. The goal is simply to enjoy the day, move throughout the park as regular visitors, and experience the attractions without drawing unnecessary attention or creating disruptions. The group holds no special status, seeks no special treatment, and expects to follow the same guidelines and expectations as all other guests who choose to enjoy the park that day," the group said.

"The 805 Patriots also note that another unrelated event is scheduled at Disneyland on the same date. This overlap is coincidental, and both groups intend to enjoy the park without interference."

What we don't know:

It's unclear what that second event scheduled on the same day is. At this time, Disneyland's events calendar shows events from now until Jan. 5.

What's next:

According to the group, more details and optional meet-up times will be shared closer to the date of the event.