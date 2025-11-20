Disneyland After Dark 2026 dates, details revealed

The Brief Disneyland Resort unveiled the dates and details for all five 2026 Disneyland After Dark themed evenings, running from January through June. The lineup includes an all-new theme, "70 Years of Favorites," celebrating the park's history, alongside the return of Sweethearts' Nite, which will feature two new musical entertainment offerings. Initial ticket sale dates for "Sweethearts' Nite" and "70 Years of Favorites" begin in December 2025, while details for Disney Channel Nite, Star Wars Nite, and Pride Nite will be released later in 2026.



Disneyland Resort has announced the dates and initial details for all five 2026 Disneyland After Dark events, revealing an all-new theme, "70 Years of Favorites," inspired by the park's 70th Celebration, and confirming the return of Sweethearts' Nite with two new entertainment offerings—the "Celebrate Love Cavalcade" and "Once Upon a Dream – A Musical Journey Through the Disney Songbook" show.

What we know:

Disneyland After Dark events are separately ticketed, themed evenings held at Disneyland Park on select nights from January through June 2026.

Each party runs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. (4 hours) at Disneyland Park.

Admission includes a pre-party park mix-in starting at 6 p.m. and continuing until 9 p.m.

Guests receive unlimited digital downloads of Disney PhotoPass photos captured during the party.

A commemorative event guide map and keepsake is also included with admission.

2026 Disneyland After Dark Parties

Timeline:

Sweethearts' Nite (Returning Theme)

Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts’ Nite will take place on Jan. 22, 25, 27 and Feb. 3, 5, 8, 10, 12, 17, 2026, in Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif.(Disneyland Resort)

This event is a joyful celebration of love for all sweethearts—spouses, family, or friends.

Dates

Thursday, Jan. 22

Sunday, Jan. 25

Tuesday, Jan. 27

Tuesday, Feb. 3

Thursday, Feb. 5

Sunday, Feb. 8

Tuesday, Feb. 10

Thursday, Feb. 12

Tuesday, Feb. 17

Entertainment

The "Celebrate Love Cavalcade" glides down main street, U.S.A. (New)

The romantic show "Once Upon a Dream – A Musical Journey Through the Disney Songbook" (New)

Disney Duets festive karaoke in the Golden Horseshoe (New)

Valentine’s Dance Party at Tomorrowland Terrace featuring Donald Duck and Daisy Duck (Returning)

Scenic photo backdrops staged throughout the park, referencing films like "The Aristocrats," Tangled," "Aladdin," and "Lady and the Tramp" (Returning)

Specialty Food

Triple berry slushy with a Mickey-shaped glow cube at Galactic Grill (New)

Favorites include surf n’ turf loaded fries at Red Rose Taverne and a Mickey-shaped strawberry cream puff at Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante (Returning)

More specialty menu items are available at table-service restaurants like Cafe Orleans, River Belle Terrace, and Carnation Café (reservations recommended)

Merchandise

The collection includes a Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse ear headband, trading pin, T-shirt, zip-up hoodie, and tumbler.

Ticket Sales

Magic Key Pre-sale (Inspire Key holders) : Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025 (no earlier than 9 a.m. PT).

Magic Key Pre-sale (All Key holders) : Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 (no earlier than 9 a.m. PT).

General Public: Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025 (no earlier than 9 a.m. PT).

70 Years of Favorites (All-New Theme)

Disneyland After Dark: 70 Years of Favorites will debut on March 3 and 5, 2026, in Disneyland park in Anaheim, Calif. (Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort)

This all-new theme commemorates seven decades of unforgettable moments at Disneyland Park, inspired by the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration.

Dates

Tuesday, March 3

Thursday, March 5

Entertainment

Swing dancing at Royal Theatre in Fantasyland

Videopolis Dance Party at Tomorrowland Terrace, featuring a live DJ and '80s tunes in a throwback setting

Line dancing at The Golden Horseshoe, paying tribute to the past "Woody’s Round Up" show

Sentimental photo opportunities harken back to past entertainment like "Mad T Party," "Main Street Electrical Parade," and Club Buzz

Encounters with "Long Lost Friends" characters, including those from Disney Afternoon, "Mother" and "Father" from Carousel of Progress, Merlin, Flik and Atta, and the Fantasmic! Monkeys

Specialty Food

Mushroom Philly sandwich (plant-based) and maple bacon cinnamon roll at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe

Birria mac and cheese in a bread bowl at Refreshment Corner

Gaston Brew at Red Rose Taverne

A new specialty item will be available at River Belle Terrace: blackened New York steak and prawns (reservations recommended)

Ticket Sales

Magic Key Pre-sale (Inspire Key holders) : Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025 (no earlier than 9 a.m. PT).

Magic Key Pre-sale (All Key holders) : Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 (no earlier than 9 a.m. PT).

General Public: Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025 (no earlier than 9 a.m. PT).

Disney Channel Nite (Returning Theme)

This event returns with an engaging blend of entertainment, characters, and music celebrating beloved eras of the iconic TV channel.

Dates

Sunday, April 12

Tuesday, April 14

Thursday, April 16

Ticket Sales and Details

On-sale dates and additional details for this event will be released in early 2026.

Star Wars Nite (Returning Theme)

Navigate to a distant galaxy with friends, family, and fellow fans for a thrilling evening with character gatherings, illustrious photo ops, and more.

Dates

Tuesday, April 28

Thursday, April 30

Monday, May 4

Wednesday, May 6

Ticket Sales and Details

On-sale dates and additional details for this event will be revealed in early 2026.

Pride Nite (Returning Theme)

This celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community brings allies and community together for a festive evening featuring rainbow projections, lively décor, and dazzling entertainment.

Dates

Tuesday, June 16

Thursday, June 18

Ticket Sales and Details

On-sale dates and additional details for this event will be revealed in spring 2026.

Pro Tips and Party Prep

What you can do:

Dress to impress: Tailor your outfit to the party theme, ensuring you check the costume guidelines on Disneyland.com.

Extend the fun: Book a stay at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort or a Disney-approved Good Neighbor Hotel.

Use the Disneyland app: Mobile ordering is an easy way to plan ahead for treats, allowing you to place advanced orders for specialty menu items before the event starts.

