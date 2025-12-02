Bluey and Bingo finally head to Disneyland, Disney World. When to meet them

The Brief Bluey Debuts at Disneyland Park on March 22. Visitors can sing and dance with Bluey and bingo at the Fantasyland Theatre in Disneyland Park. The sister duo is also coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom and Disney Cruise Lines.



Parents, your toddlers are going to love this… Bluey and Bingo are finally coming to Disneyland!

What we know:

Beginning March 22, 2026, families can see Bluey and Bingo live on stage at the Fantasyland Theatre in Disneyland Park. Families can dance, sing, and play along with the adorable sister duo. `

"Join the fun of Bluey’s best day ever during the fair at Bluey’s school, where you can see The Grannies, dance with Chattermax, eat fave foods inspired by the animated series at Troubadour Tavern, and more. Throughout the day, Bluey and her sister Bingo will take the stage alongside a troupe of comedic actors and musicians to bring the best of the music and games from Bluey episodes to life," a post from Disney Parks Blog read.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ "Bluey’s Best Day Ever!" invites guests to an immersive celebration of the heart and humor of the critically acclaimed Disney+ animated series Bluey, inside the Fantasyland Theatre in Disneyland park in Anaheim, Calif., beginning March 22, 2026. Bluey and her sister Bingo appear live on stage, joining a troupe of comedic actors and musicians as they bring to life the popular music and imaginative games that are emblematic of the beloved episodes, inspiring young families and guests of all ages to participate. (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)

Bluey heads to Orlando, sets sail for cruise

The new Bluey experience will also be available for guests at Disney's Animal Kingdom in Orlando, Florida.

Starting in the summer of 2026, guests will be able to take an excursion to Conservation Station to play and dance with Bluey and Bingo. As part of the excursion, guests will be able to experience animals native to Bluey’s home country of Australia.

In addition to the Disney theme parks, Bluey and Bingo will also set sail on Disney Cruise Lines in 2026.

Cruise passengers on select domestic sailings will get the opportunity to dance and party with Bluey and the whole family during a series of fun events. The cruise line will have a family game show, dance party, interactive games, crafts, and scavenger hunts.

The exact month for when Bluey and Bingo debut at Disney's Animal Kingdom or set sail on the cruise ships is unknown.