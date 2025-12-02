Disneyland releases 2026 event calendar

The holidays are in full swing, and for some, the end of the year also means planning for the year ahead.

For dedicated planners and Disney enthusiasts, Disneyland Resort has released key dates for 2026.

Disneyland Resort events in 2026

Timeline:

Mickey and friends are ready to welcome you and your family in 2026! See some key dates for celebrations at the Disneyland Resort below.

Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary

If you weren’t able to catch the magic of Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary in 2025, there’s still plenty of time to enjoy all the special events for the big milestone through August 9, 2026.

Lunar New Year

Celebrate the Year of the Horse at Disneyland Adventure Park from January 23 – February 22.

Lunar New Year returns to Disney California Adventure park in Anaheim, Calif., from Jan. 23 through Feb. 22, 2026, honoring Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean traditions. Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse greet guests in their Korean-inspired outfits, and ne Expand

Celebrating Black Heritage

Disneyland Resort is dedicated to celebrating Black heritage and culture year-round with food, experiences, and characters at both parks. Debuting in 2026, Downtown Disney will host an uplifting annual concert on weekends during Black History Month, featuring gospel artists Hezekiah Walker and Yolanda Adams. The Celebrate Gospel festivities are happening February 20 – 21 and February 27 – 28.

On June 19, 2026, Disney On the Yard – Yardfest: Powered by Celebrate Soulfully returns for its second year to the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. During this one-day event, guests can join a celebration of the sp Expand

California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

Enjoy delicious cuisine during the California Adventure Food & Wine Festival from March 6 – April 27.

Halloween Time

Featuring pumpkins and dazzling autumn décor, enjoy Halloween Time at both parks from August 21 – October 31.

From Aug. 21 through Oct. 31, 2026, Halloween Time brings festive frights and pumpkin delights to the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., where can guests of all ages can enjoy seasonal attractions, family-friendly entertainment and autumnal accout Expand

Dia de los Muertos

California Adventure Park will celebrate Dia de los Muertos during A Celebration of Coco at Plaza De La Familia from August 21 – November 2.

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort

Disneyland will kick off its holiday season on Friday, November 18.

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., returns beginning Nov. 18, 2026.(Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort)

(Disneyland Resort)

Disneyland After Dark

Disneyland After Dark is back in 2026. The fan-favorite, which is notably a separate ticket event, features five themed after-hours events at Disneyland Park.

Sweethearts’ Nite : Select nights from January 22 – February 17

70 Years of Favorites : March 3 and March 5

Disney Channel Nite : April 12, 14, and 16

Star Wars Nite : April 28, 30, and May 4, 6

Pride Nite: June 16 and 18

Oogie Boogie Bash

The after-hours Halloween party is back for select nights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays from August to October.

Click here for a list of dates for Oogie Boogie Bash.

Also coming in 2026

Bluey

"Bluey’s Best Day Ever!" will debut at the Fantasyland Theatre at Disneyland on March 22 and will run through the rest of the year.

"Bluey’s Best Day Ever!" invites guests to an immersive celebration of the heart and humor of the critically acclaimed Disney+ animated series Bluey, inside the Fantasyland Theatre in Disneyland park in Anaheim, Calif., beginning March 22, 2026. Blue Expand

Star Wars

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run will debut on May 22.

Beginning May 22, 2026, a new mission, centered around "The Mandalorian and Grogu" is touching down in Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif. This all-new story arrives in time with the new Expand

Soarin' Across America

The highly anticipated debut of the roller coaster at California Adventure Park is set for July 2, just in time for the Independence Day holiday.

Click here for more information on 2026 events at the Disneyland Resort.