Disney unveils plans for new $5 million park coming to California next year

The Walt Disney Company is directing $5 million of its recovery commitment toward rebuilding Altadena’s Charles White Park, which was destroyed by the Eaton Fire in January.

The park will be revitalized by Disney’s Imagineers and is anticipated to reopen in 2026 with a new community center and an enhanced playground, reflecting Disney’s multi-year effort to restore the region.

Artist rendering courtesy Disney

Local perspective:

The $5 million contribution is part of Disney's ongoing $15 million commitment to support the recovery of Los Angeles following the devastating wildfires earlier this year.

This money is being used to support the reopening of Charles White Park, which was destroyed in the January blaze.

Disney's Imagineers are volunteering their time and talents to help reimagine the park, working closely with county staff in several ways, including on-site planning, landscape architecture, and playground design.

They are also supporting recovery efforts at two additional severely damaged Altadena parks.

A view of Charles White Park before the fires. / Disney

A view of Charles White Park after the fires / Disney

The new park is anticipated to reopen in 2026.

What's next:

The revitalized Charles White Park will feature a new community center and an enhanced playground infused with "Disney magic." The park's enhancements will include:

Play areas inspired by Altadena’s iconic Deodar Cedar pinecones.

A whimsical splash pad, bridges, boulders, slides, and swings.

A new amphitheater for performances and community events.

Portions of the park that survived the fire will be preserved.

Artist rendering courtesy Disney

Additionally, Disney is supporting Altadena’s Christmas tree lane lighting ceremony and winter festival on December 6, including character appearances, festive moments, and a donation of more than 1,000 toys for the community's annual toy drive.

What they're saying:

Disney CEO Bob Iger emphasized the company's commitment to the region.

"Los Angeles has been home to the Walt Disney Company since its founding more than a century ago, which is why we felt a special responsibility to help this community rebuild in the aftermath of the devastating wildfires earlier this year. I'm incredibly proud of our Imagineers who are volunteering their time and talents to help reimagine cherished public spaces like Charles White Park. Their work is not only a testament to Disney’s creative spirit, but also to our deep commitment to our neighbors throughout this region. We hope this effort brings comfort, joy, and a sense of renewal to the Altadena community for years to come," Iger said.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger highlighted the impact of the contribution.

"Knowing that Disney’s Imagineers will pour their time, talent, and compassion into Altadena’s recovery is truly inspiring. Their work on Charles White Park and other community spaces is more than restoration. It is a gift of hope, joy, and healing for families who have endured so much this year," Barger said.

Ian White, son of Charles White, spoke on the community impact.

"Having a place and space for gathering with friends and neighbors to exchange ideas and share reflections is incredibly meaningful, as our community has been spread across the Los Angeles County area due to the devastating and tragic Eaton Fire. What this building will represent in terms of programming possibilities and community engagement is monumental to the spirit of the park and Charles White’s life’s work," he said.

The backstory:

This initiative is part of Disney’s enduring, multi-year commitment to helping restore Los Angeles, a city the company has called home for over 100 years.

Disney’s response began immediately after the fires with urgent support, including employee donation drives, assembly of comfort kits and care packages, and complimentary Disneyland Resort tickets for local first responders.

Some Imagineers tragically lost their own homes in the fires, making their contributions to the park’s recovery even more meaningful.

In addition to the rebuilding effort, Disney has been supporting local students through "Disney Field Days," featuring immersive, themed activities and character visits, and by providing films for 60 family movie nights across LA County.