Disneyland Magic Key pass sales resume: What to know

For the second time this year, Disneyland Magic Key passes are going on sale.

The Disneyland Resort website states on Tuesday, March 5, the online queue will open no later than 8:45 a.m. PT and sales will begin no earlier than 9 a.m. PT. Theme park officials warn fans there is a limited number of passes.

The following passes are available for purchase:

Inspire Key ($1,649)

Believe Key ($1,249)

Enchant Key ($849)

Imagine Key (Strictly for Southern California residents; $449)

Again, passes are subject to availability and being in the queue does not guarantee the ability to purchase any Magic Key pass, according to the website. Passes are nonrefundable and nontransferable.

Current Magic key holders may have the opportunity to renew a pass made available through the program.

(Mary Stringini)

The Magic Key pass does have blockout dates when tickets are not valid, including some weekends and weekdays during peak times, including the Spring Break season, the summer months, and the winter holidays.

Click here for the Magic Key calendar.

SUGGESTED:

Disneyland also released a Magic Key Buying Guide. Tap or click here for more information.