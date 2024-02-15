'Disneyland Forward' Anaheim theme park expansion project invites public to workshop

The city is inviting the public to attend an upcoming workshop that will discuss the multi-billion-dollar DisneylandForward project that would expand the theme park and bring more rides, hotels, and entertainment to Anaheim.

The next informational Planning Commission workshop is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. at City Hall on Anaheim Boulevard.

During this meeting, the long-term proposal for potential new uses on the Disneyland property will be discussed, and those who attend can learn more about the next steps for city consideration.

The project calls for allowing more theme park attractions alongside hotels on the west side of Disneyland Drive and theme park attractions alongside new shopping, dining, and entertainment to the southeast on what is today known as the Toy Story Parking Area. There's even talk of new themed lands and a possible third park.

Additionally, the project calls for more parking east of the theme parks, as well as potential foot bridges across Harbor Boulevard and Disneyland Drive.

Also during this workshop, officials are expected to discuss a development agreement with Disney that would be part of DisneylandForward.

City officials said while the project is still in its early stages, they are looking into "an updated mix of uses, rather than a specific new land, attraction, or other use," adding that if the new zoning is approved, individual projects would still need to be reviewed by the city planning committee.

"Anaheim is open to evaluating DisneylandForward because of what visitors mean to our city. Visitors account for more than half the revenue we use to serve our residents with police, fire, libraries, community services and to pay down city debt," city officials said in a statement. "We do so with input and interest for nearby neighborhoods and businesses to ensure whatever changes we might see would be good for our community."

This workshop will be similar to one held last month.

A Planning Commission vote on the project is expected later this year.

According to the company, Disney Parks has over 1,000 acres of land for possible future development to expand theme park space across its existing sites – the equivalent of about seven new Disneyland parks.

Disney Parks welcome approximately 100 million guests each year.