Disneyland After Dark Star Wars Nite 2024: How to get tickets

Mark your calendars, Star Wars fans - you won't want to miss this!

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite is back with even more jam-packed galactic entertainment, themed food, drinks, and merch for eight separate nights at the Anaheim theme park.

Disneyland ‘Star Wars Nite’ dates

The separately ticketed event will be held April 16, 18, 23, 25, 30 and May 2, 7 and 9, 2024.

What to expect

As with all Disneyland After Dark events, each night kicks off with a "pre-party mix-in" from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Guests will also have the chance to ride some popular attractions after regular park hours.

Admission also includes souvenir keepsakes like a Star Wars Nite credential and event guide map, plus unlimited digital downloads of PhotoPass photos that are taken throughout the event, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Guests are encouraged to dress in their Star Wars best - those in themed costumes are invited to participate in a special parade with Mickey and Minnie down Main Street USA, and bring your lightsaber along because you won't want to miss the Star Wars Nite Lightaber Instructional or the Resistance Show of Unity.

Dance enthusiasts can dance the night away at the Galactic Dance Party, and foodies can get ready to indulge in out-of-this-world exclusive eats like the Street-style Elote Burger at Hungry Bear Restaurant, or the Pork Belly Sisig-inspired Loaded Fries at Red Rose Taverne. Sweets include Chocolate Funnel Cake at Stage Door Cafe or Pineapple and Ube Crescent Sundae at The Tropical Hideaway.

Specialty menu items will also be available at Cafe Orleans, subject to availability. Reservations are recommended and can be booked online soon. Keep your eyes on Disneyland.com/Dining.

Ticket information

Ticket prices start at $159 per guest (ages 3+). Tickets include admission to Disneyland Park as early as 6 p.m. on the valid date of your ticket.

Guests with a ticket to this event do not need to make a theme park reservation to enter Disneyland Park at 6 p.m. or later.

Parking fees are not included in the ticket price.

Here's a breakdown of who can get tickets and when.

Feb. 20

Inspire Magic Key holders

Feb. 21 and 22

All Magic Key holders

Feb. 23 (no earlier than 9 a.m. PST)

General public

Tickets are limited and subject to availability.

New ‘Notify Me’ option

New this year - Disney is launching its new "Notify Me" option, which lets you have the option to be digitally notified when it's your time to enter the ticket store, instead of waiting in the queue.

To participate, once in the queue, choose the "notify me" option and enter your email address. You’ll receive an email letting you know it’s your turn to return to the waiting room in order to enter the ticket store site. From the time your turn begins, you’ll have ten minutes to use the link to return to the site.

For more information on Star Wars Nite, tap or click here.