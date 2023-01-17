Disneyland Magic Key Pass sales resume

They're back! But you better pack your patience because there will definitely be a wait.

Disneyland Resort on Monday announced it is resuming sales of select passes in the Magic Key program.

New pass sales will be paused each night at 10 p.m., according to the website. Guests can remain in the queue overnight, and sales will resume no earlier than 9 a.m. the next day.

The following passes are available for purchase:

Inspire Key ($1,599)

Believe Key ($1,099)

Imagine Key (SoCal residents only; $449)

The Enchant Key is only available for renewal.

Passes are subject to availability and being in the queue does not guarantee the ability to purchase any Magic Key pass, according to the website.

SUGGESTED:

Disney last week announced there will be more opportunities to snag one-day, one-park tickets for $104. Currently, there are seven different pricing tiers for Disneyland theme park tickets, with the $104 price available on limited dates usually school days or select ones in the winter and spring. This will be expanded and nearly two months' worth of dates will be offered for this $104 price.

Don't forget there's still that special ticket offer for Southern California residents. For a limited time, eligible residents can save on the purchase of a three-day, one-park ticket for weekdays starting at $73 per person per day. Tap or click here to learn more about that offer.

ANAHEIM, CA - AUGUST 14: General views of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland on August 14, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Expand

This all comes as Disneyland's upcoming Disney100 celebration nears. Kicking off Jan. 27, 2023, the theme park will be decked out in platinum and offer special food, drinks and merchandise for Disney fans. Two new nighttime spectacular shows will also make their debut.

To celebrate turning 100, guests will see platinum-infused decor, and even the Disney characters themselves will don sparkling looks. There will also be special food and beverage offerings plus special themed merchandise, and more.

Also as part of the platinum festivities, there will be two new nighttime spectaculars coming to the parks. The fireworks show "Wondrous Journeys" will debut at Disneyland, while "World of Color -- One" will launch at Disney California Adventure.

You can learn more by tapping or clicking here.