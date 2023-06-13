Disneyland hosts first-ever Pride Nite

Disneyland is hosting its first-ever "Pride Nite" event Tuesday to "celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and allies."

The separately ticketed event begins at 6 p.m. with a three-hour pre-party. A private party begins at 9 p.m. and runs until 1 a.m.

There will be themed entertainment, Disney characters, special food and drinks, and more.

Disneyland guests will also be allowed to ride some of the popular attractions outside of standard operating hours.

A second Pride Nite is being held this Thursday, June 15.

According to the Disneyland website, tickets - which cost $139 - are sold out for both Pride Nite events, but those with a valid park ticket and reservation can "still enjoy a variety of attractions, entertainment, and dining at the Disneyland Resort."

