Disneyland fight: Brawl erupts at Indiana Jones ride over line-cutting

The Brief A fight broke out at Disneyland's Indiana Jones Adventure after one group attempted to cut the line. One person treated for minor injuries remained in the park. The suspect ran away from the scene before police arrived.



A trip to the "Happiest Place on Earth" took a violent turn when a brawl broke out between guests waiting in line for the Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland Park, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

What we know:

The incident took place on Dec. 30 during the busy holiday week when a group of guests allegedly attempted to cut the line for the popular ride, police said.

Another group of park-goers intervened to stop them, leading to a heated verbal confrontation that quickly escalated into a physical fight.

Authorities confirmed that one person involved in the scuffle suffered injuries.

The victim was treated by Disney’s on-site first aid team and was cleared to stay in the park for the rest of the day, police said.

People waiting in line to get on the Indiana Jones attraction at Disneyland make their way through the spike chamber. (Photo by Don Kelsen/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

What we don't know:

The primary suspect involved in the assault left the scene immediately following the altercation and was not located by park security or responding officers.

At this time, Anaheim police have not released a suspect description.

It's unclear if Disney officials will pursue permanent park bans for those involved, a common practice following violations of the resort's "Code of Conduct."

Dig deeper:

In late 2022, Disneyland Resort added an explicit "Courtesy" section to its official park rules to address a rise in guest altercations.

The policy states that guests must show common courtesy by avoiding "unsafe, illegal, disruptive, or offensive behavior," which specifically includes jumping lines or saving places in lines for others.

Under these rules, Disney maintains a zero-tolerance policy for violence. Potential consequences for those involved in such brawls include:

Immediate Ejection: Guests engaged in fighting are typically removed from the property immediately without a refund.

Lifetime Bans: For violent incidents, Disney frequently issues a "Trespass Warning," a legal notice that can ban an individual from all Disney properties worldwide indefinitely.

Facial Recognition Enforcement: Disney utilizes advanced security technology, including high-definition surveillance and facial recognition at park entrances, to identify and prevent banned individuals from re-entering the resort.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Anaheim Police Department.